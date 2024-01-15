Via a Bloomberg (gated) survey of analyst expectations for the European Central Bank's depo rate this year.

economists surveyed see a 25bp rate cut in June, September, October and December

bringing the deposit rate to 3%

the December 2023 survey had 3 rate cuts expected

meanwhile market pricing is showing around 6 cuts priced in, beginning in April

While that’s one more move than expected in last month’s survey, it’s still more conservative than the six, starting April, that investors are pricing.

---

Some ECB officials are pushing back: