1030 GMT / 0530 US Eastern time will bring a speech from Bank of Spain governor Jose Luis Escriva. As a governor of member back he is also a Governing Council member at the ECB.
There was a cascade of ECB speakers on Wednesday:
- ECB's Lagarde: No US tariff is what I expected
- ECB's Lagarde: We're not overly concerned about export of inflation to Europe
- ECB's Knot sees little obstacle to another rate cut next week
- ECB's Stournaras says rates should be close to 2% by end of the year
- ECB's Villeroy: Disinflation process is still on track
- ECB's Escriva: a 25 bps cut next week is a likely scenario
- ECB's Nagel says confident inflation will return to 2% target by mid-year
- ECB's Rehn: We are aconfident inflation will stabilise at the target as predicted
ECB's Holzmann says it would be better to wait a bit longer on rate cuts
ECB's Makhlouf: High levels of uncertainty call for prudence in mon pol
Even the Swiss National Bank got into to!