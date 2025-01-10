On Sunday evening (January 12, 2025) US Eastern time at 2215, ECB board member Philip Lane will speak as part of a "policy dialogue" at the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) 2025, being held in Hong Kong.

With monetary policy expected to turn more accommodative globally, policymakers may find themselves at a unique juncture to implement strategies that can revitalise our economies and power the next growth engine. Speakers in this session will discuss these opportunities and challenges, the evolving innovative landscape, and how national authorities can strategically position themselves to turbo-charge growth in their economies.

Dr Olli Rehn, Governor Bank of Finland, will be on the same panel

Sunday evening US Eastern time at 2215 is 0315 GMT on Monday (January 13, 2025)