European Central Bank chief economist Lane:

0735 GMT / 0235 US Eastern time

Keynote speech by ECB board member Philip Lane at joint ECB/BoF/HKMA conference on "Europe, Asia and the Changing Global Economy"

Also, keep an eye out for this during Asia time on Wednesday 15 January, at 0315 GMT (which is 2215 US Eastern time on Tuesday)

Lane speaks at Goldman Sachs' Global Macro conference

***

Lane spoke earlier this week:

Lagarde and Lane