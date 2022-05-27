Scheduled for 1135 GMT (7.35am US ET), Lane is a participant in a policy panel discussion at the 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference: "New Dimensions and Frontiers in Central Banking" organised by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies (IMES) of Bank.

There have been plenty of remarks from the ECB this past week and more about imminent rate hikes (July the linkely meeting) - keeping ears open from any more from Lane later today.

June and July meeting dates highlighted below with the arrows: