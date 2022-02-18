Fed president Evans

Policy caught wrong-footed on inflation but may not need to become restrictive

'Substantial repositioning' of policy could be done with low risk to jobs

Still feels much of current inflation due to supply and other pandemic shocks will ease

Underlying inflation still well-anchored

This is an important debate and it relates to how high rates can go. Evans sounds like he's closer to the the 2-2.50% camp than the 3.50% camp that some commentators are talking about. That's a profound difference for the dollar and risk assets but it's not a debate that will be settled any time this year.