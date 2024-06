Bullard is the previous President of the St. Louis Fed:

US economy remains strong

Expects slow rate cut pace

I'm not sure of the event Bullard was speaking at.

While the US economy is beginning to show signs of slowing a touch, it does remain robust. And the latest signals from Fed officials is for a cautious first cut and a slow roll out of further cuts after that. As such, there isn't much to argue with Bullard here.