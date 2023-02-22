Richard Clarida is a former Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve System

from September 2018 to January 2022

He's now a Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) managing director and global economic advisor.

He has written a piece with the title above in the post, arguing (in brief):

Bond markets are pricing in additional Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, acknowledging the central bank’s emphatic resolve to tame inflation despite the likely trade-offs.

Calrida highlights the recent:

blockbuster U.S. employment report for January

higher-than-expected data on U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation

stronger-than-expected data on retail sales

additional remarks from Fed officials

which:

together triggered markets to price in not only the two additional rate hikes indicated by the Fed’s December 2022 dot plot (part of its Summary of Economic Projections), but also a material likelihood of at least one additional hike after that, which would bring the top of the range for the federal funds rate to 5.5%.

And says:

At PIMCO, our base case includes a recession, but all recessions are not created equal. We see no reason to believe that the growth slowdown the Fed is engineering need result in a deep and prolonged recession.

Here is the link for more if you are interested

---

Finally