Reuters with remarks from former top finance ministry bureaucrat Yasushi Kinoshita on Monday:

"Currency intervention cannot and isn't intended to move the yen significantly up and down, or keep it at a certain level for a sustained period of time"

"Rather, it's aimed at preventing speculators from triggering volatile moves"

"Japanese authorities are armed with the wisdom and various tools to fight speculators"

Reuters add that said Kinoshita is seen as a candidate to join the Bank of Japan's leadership next year.