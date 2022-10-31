Reuters with remarks from former top finance ministry bureaucrat Yasushi Kinoshita on Monday:
- "Currency intervention cannot and isn't intended to move the yen significantly up and down, or keep it at a certain level for a sustained period of time"
- "Rather, it's aimed at preventing speculators from triggering volatile moves"
- "Japanese authorities are armed with the wisdom and various tools to fight speculators"
Reuters add that said Kinoshita is seen as a candidate to join the Bank of Japan's leadership next year.