Info via Bloomberg. Reporting on a view from Nick Stenner,l formerly a Senior Economist at the Reserve Bank of Australia and now Head of Australia & NZ Economics at Bank of America.

“The Australian economy has so far tracked the RBA's narrow path to a soft landing, but we expect below-potential growth, sticky inflation, and global trade shocks to complicate the final descent”

The headline is not as blunt as it could be. If its not going to be a 'soft landing' then the risk is a recession.