Market analyst Zoltan Posner at CS:

  • "Exclusions from SWIFT will lead to missed payments and giant overdrafts similar to the missed payments and giant overdrafts that we saw in March 2020,"

Also had this to say on similarities with another crisis:

  • "Banks' inability to make payments due to their exclusion from SWIFT is the same as Lehman's inability to make payments due to its clearing bank's unwillingness to send payments on its behalf. History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes."

Central banks to step in again, the  Federal Reserve  , for example as a global provider of dollar  liquidity  , again.

---

Meanwhile the market pricing for a 50bp hike from the Fed is dissipating close to zero% now.

