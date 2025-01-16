A Reuters poll shows that the Bank of Japan is expected to raise the key interest rate to 0.50% by the end of March, with 59 out of 61 economists in agreement.

nearly two-thirds of 32 economists believe the BOJ will hike interest rates on January 24

with the remainder expecting a hike later

Two-thirds of 21 economists in a Reuters poll predict Japanese authorities will intervene in the currency market if the yen falls to 165 per dollar

poll shows this year’s labor talks are expected to result in a 4.75% rate of pay increase, slightly up from 4.70% in the December poll.

From the Reuters report on their poll, in brief:'

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said earlier this week the central bank will debate whether to raise rates at its next meeting.

Strong domestic wage momentum and new price pressures support the case for a January hike, said Ayako Fujita, chief Japan economist at JPMorgan Securities.

"If the inauguration of incoming U.S. President Trump does not cause major market turmoil, delaying the interest rate hike until March is seen as excessively increasing market volatility risk," Fujita said.

