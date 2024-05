This info from Fed watcher Nick Timiraos at the Wall Street Journal. I'm not sure how much credence to give it as the survey was as of 30 April. I know BoA have no change in forecast:

But for analysts at, say Morgan Stanley for example (and MUFG!), they'll have to revise the -75bp (-125 for MUFG)call I would think?

I'm liking that Soc Gen call! Jeffries too of course.