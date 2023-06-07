The Bank of Canada Bank of Canada The Bank of Canada (BOC) is the central bank of Canada. It was created in 1934 and is responsible for implementing monetary policy in the country, issuing currency, and promoting a safe and stable financial system.The Bank's main role is to "promote the economic and financial welfare of Canada," as defined in the Bank of Canada Act. This includes maintaining the stability of the financial system, promoting a sound and efficient financial system, and fostering monetary conditions that will preser The Bank of Canada (BOC) is the central bank of Canada. It was created in 1934 and is responsible for implementing monetary policy in the country, issuing currency, and promoting a safe and stable financial system.The Bank's main role is to "promote the economic and financial welfare of Canada," as defined in the Bank of Canada Act. This includes maintaining the stability of the financial system, promoting a sound and efficient financial system, and fostering monetary conditions that will preser Read this Term move reverberated across markets Wednesday:

The rate hike from the BOC was a surprise, but just a should pout to Scotia for tipping it, as posted yesterday:

In the wake of the BoC hike US Treasuries lost ground

As for the yuan, it came under pressure after yesterday's trade data:

Chinese exports and imports both came in lower than April, a sign of weak global growth momentum and soft domestic demand. This sparked, once again, speculation of policy easing to come.

Yuan slid after the data:

but slumped further overnight in line with the losses described above. USD/CNH popped above up through 7.15 for the first time this year:

Keep an eye on the People's Bank of China CNY reference rate setting today. The Bank has been following along readily with the declining yuan but too sharp a pace of fall risks the PBOC striking back to stabilise the yuan, for a few days at least. The setting is at 0115 GMT (2115 US Eastern time).

ps.