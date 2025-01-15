The CPI data is released well before these speakers begin:
- US December CPI data due Wednesday, ranges of estimates (& why they're crucial to know)
- Goldman Sachs headline and core US December CPI forecasts
Kashkari, Williams and Goolsbee look most likely to have comments of relevance for traders.
The times below are GMT/US Eastern time format:
- 1420/0920 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Maryland Chamber of Commerce "Meet the State 2025: Making Maryland More Competitive" event
- 1500/1000 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives welcome remarks and participates in fireside chat before virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis 2025 Regional Economic Conditions Conference, in Minneapolis
- 1600/1100 Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives keynote before the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) Economic Summit and Outlook 2025, in Hartford, Conn
- 1700/1200 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee speaks before virtual Wisconsin Bankers Association Midwest Economic Forecast Forum
- 1900/1400 Federal Reserve Beige Book published
From the ForexLive glossary:
- The Beige Book is a report published by the Federal Reserve (Fed) eight times a year, that provides an overview of economic conditions in each of the Fed's twelve districts.
- The report is compiled using information from the Fed's business contacts, economists, and other experts, and covers a wide range of topics including employment, wages, prices, and consumer spending.
- The Beige Book is used by the Fed to help inform its monetary policy decisions, and it is also closely watched by economists, investors, and businesses.
- The report is unique in that it provides a regional perspective on the economy, rather than just a national one. It's called "beige" because of the color of its cover.
- The report is released two weeks before the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, and it's widely used by market participants as a source of information to anticipate the Fed's monetary policy.