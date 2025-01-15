The CPI data is released well before these speakers begin:

Kashkari, Williams and Goolsbee look most likely to have comments of relevance for traders.

The times below are GMT/US Eastern time format:

1420/0920 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Maryland Chamber of Commerce "Meet the State 2025: Making Maryland More Competitive" event

1500/1000 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives welcome remarks and participates in fireside chat before virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis 2025 Regional Economic Conditions Conference, in Minneapolis

gives welcome remarks and participates in fireside chat before virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis 2025 Regional Conference, in Minneapolis 1600/1100 Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives keynote before the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) Economic Summit and Outlook 2025 , in Hartford, Conn

gives keynote before the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) , in Hartford, Conn 1700/1200 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee speaks before virtual Wisconsin Bankers Association Midwest Economic Forecast Forum

speaks before virtual Wisconsin Bankers Association Midwest Forum 1900/1400 Federal Reserve Beige Book published

From the ForexLive glossary: