Fed Barkin is speaking and says:

  • Inflation is coming down towards the 2% target.
  • Can see paths where inflation is sticky or continues to progress towards target.
  • Was encouraged by the unemployment rate in December.
  • Seems the job market has stabilized.
  • Not much to support arguments that the economy is growing weaker.
  • Not concerned about overheating economy right now; demand is solid but not booming.
  • Long rates right now are consistent with early 2000s, which was not a restrictive time for business.
  • Has not seen anything in long rates that would influence Fed policy at this point.
  • Regarding incoming Trump administration's policies, the direction of travel may be clear on things like tariffs, but the details are not.
  • Businesses generally saying that price-setting behavior is moving to pre-pandemic patterns.