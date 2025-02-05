More from Richmond Fed Pres. Barkin.
- Fed is cyberattacked all the time.
- We can't rest on security protocols in place.
- Three levels of uncertainty with tariffs.
- First is what level on what countries.
- Next is what response will countries and companies have.
- How is all this going to land on the consumer.
- Who bears the cost of the tariffs in the end?
- Useful to look at 2018 and 2019 experience.
- Most of the studies suggest those delivered 30–40 basis points of inflation in an era with little inflation.
- What happened then was consumers kept spending, businesses kept hiring, but big businesses cut investment.
- There is a wide range of outcomes potentially.
- Globalization has been disinflationary.
- Does worry that de-globalization could be a headwind to US growth.