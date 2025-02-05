More from Richmond Fed Pres. Barkin.

  • Fed is cyberattacked all the time.
  • We can't rest on security protocols in place.
  • Three levels of uncertainty with tariffs.
  • First is what level on what countries.
  • Next is what response will countries and companies have.
  • How is all this going to land on the consumer.
  • Who bears the cost of the tariffs in the end?
  • Useful to look at 2018 and 2019 experience.
  • Most of the studies suggest those delivered 30–40 basis points of inflation in an era with little inflation.
  • What happened then was consumers kept spending, businesses kept hiring, but big businesses cut investment.
  • There is a wide range of outcomes potentially.
  • Globalization has been disinflationary.
  • Does worry that de-globalization could be a headwind to US growth.