Federal Reserve Powell interview, highlights come via Reuters:

  • "Whether we can execute a soft landing or not, it may actually depend on factors that we don’t control."
  • we have the tools to get inflation under control, we will do that -- marketplace interview
  • inflation is way too high
  • global economies around the world are all being hit by inflationary shocks

Fed Chair Powell is in danger of succumbing to humility.

