Federal Reserve Powell interview, highlights come via Reuters:
- "Whether we can execute a soft landing or not, it may actually depend on factors that we don’t control."
- we have the tools to get inflation under control, we will do that -- marketplace interview
- inflation is just way too high here in the united states
- global economies around the world are all being hit by inflationary shocks
Fed Chair Powell is in danger of succumbing to humility.