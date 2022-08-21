The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's central bank symposium is at Jackson Hole is August 25-27.

The topic this year is: "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy"

Federal Reserve System Chair Powell will give the opening remarks on the economic outlook on Friday, August 26, at 10 am (Eastern US time, 1400 GMT).

Apart from that tidbit we do not yet have the schedule of speakers. This will be published on the evening (US time) of August 24. Stay tuned for that.

Speakers this year at the Hole will include European Central Bank President Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Bailey, Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda and others.