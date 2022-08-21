The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's central bank symposium is at Jackson Hole is August 25-27.

Apart from that tidbit we do not yet have the schedule of speakers. This will be published on the evening (US time) of August 24. Stay tuned for that.

Speakers this year at the Hole will include European Central Bank President Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Bailey, Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda and others.

jackson hole 2022