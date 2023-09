Powell (AI image)

At 4 pm ET (2000 GMT), Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver opening remakrs and then participate in a moderated discussion. The topic is "Conversation with the Chair: A Teacher Town Hall Meeting".

Given the scene, I wouldn't expect a truly notable speech or comments but he might salt in some hawkish words and will have to answer questions. I'd expect it to go on for an hour with headlines trickling through.