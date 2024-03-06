Fed Chair Powell's Testimony Summary:

Economic Outlook and Policy Rate Adjustments

The Federal Reserve does not foresee reducing the policy rate until there is greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward the 2% target.

A possible dial-back of policy restraint could occur later this year, with the policy rate likely at its peak for this cycle due to uncertain economic outlook and unassured progress toward 2% inflation.

Incoming data, evolving outlook, and risk balance will be closely assessed, acknowledging risks of adjusting rates too early/fast or too late/little.

Notable progress has been made toward the Fed's dual mandate over the past year, with inflation easing substantially despite being above 2%.

Rates and Inflation Confidence

The Fed seeks more data to gain confidence in controlling inflation, emphasizing the importance of a cautious approach given the economy's strength and tight labor market.

There's an anticipation that housing services inflation will decline.

Capital Rules and Basel 3

No decisions have been made on proposed capital rules, but significant changes to the Basel 3 proposal are expected.

The Fed is in the initial stages of deciding its approach to Basel 3, considering the feedback received, which has been unprecedentedly voluminous.

Economic Growth and Risk of Recession

Continued solid growth is observed, with no significant near-term recession risks identified.

The labor market remains tight and strong, supporting the pursuit of a soft landing to maintain economic growth and progress on inflation.

Commercial Real Estate and Banking Sector

Commercial real estate risks are deemed manageable, with ongoing efforts to ensure banks can handle potential losses, which could persist as a challenge for several years.

Banks with high concentrations in commercial real estate are expected to face losses, emphasizing the seriousness of the issue in certain locations.

Future Rate Adjustments and Economic Developments

If the economy evolves as hoped, significant rate reductions could be expected in the coming years, contingent on witnessing more favorable inflation readings.

The Fed is prepared for potential surprises in the economy's next chapter, indicating a readiness to adapt policy in response to unforeseen developments.

Technology and Labor Force

A focus on AI's implications for the economy and labor market, with its potential to either augment or replace labor, remains a point of attention.

Immigration and labor force participation have been key contributors to strong economic growth in 2023, with optimism for sustained productivity gains.

In summary, Fed Chair Powell's testimony highlighted a cautious yet optimistic outlook on the economy, emphasizing data-driven policy decisions, the management of inflation towards a 2% target, and the adaptability to evolving economic conditions and challenges such as commercial real estate risks and the impact of technological advancements.

At the conclusion of his testimony:

Dow was up 178.58 points or 0.46%

S&P index was up 41.30 points or 0.81%

NASDAQ index was up 156.28 points or 0.98%

In the US debt market: