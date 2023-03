Federal Reserve data, balance sheet to 8.783 tln USD from 8.689 tln the week before:

Discount-window loans $110.2b

vs $152.9b a week ago

Term funding loans $53.7b

vs. $11.9b a week ago

FDIC bridge lending $179.8b

$142.8b the week before

---

Ahhhh .... so here is the pause we've been looking for. In QT though ;-)

about two-thirds of QT has been reversed as of this update

No surprise here.