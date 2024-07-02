I still think the 'golden path' is possible

Higher inflation this year has mostly looked like a blip, or a bump in the road

If you take a step back, the arc of inflation is clearly down

Goods are basically back to pre-pandemic inflation, services are a bit higher 'but within shooting distance', the whole puzzle is housing, which is partly just mechanical

If we used European measures on housing inflation, we would already be at 2%

The evidence is that there was a lot more immigration than we thought a year ago. That makes me cautious on over-interpreting the non-farm payrolls number

I don't like tying our hands, it completely depends on how inflation goes

The unemployment rate is up but it's still just 4%

This is a change in tone from Goolsbee, as he expresses more worries about inflation