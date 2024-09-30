Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee (2025 voting member and dove) speaking on FOXBusiness news says
- He is worried about the possible continued port shutdown
- The Fed is cutting rates because the economy has normalize
- The jobs market is sustainable
- Interest rates coming down is the order the day.
- Cautionary indicators on the job market
- The most important thing about rate cuts is the process of easing
- There will be a lot of rate cuts.
- Inflation is coming in close to target.
- Case or cutting rates is clear. Nothing to do with politics.