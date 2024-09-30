Goolsbee April 4 2024
Goolsbee

Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee (2025 voting member and dove) speaking on FOXBusiness news says

  • He is worried about the possible continued port shutdown
  • The Fed is cutting rates because the economy has normalize
  • The jobs market is sustainable
  • Interest rates coming down is the order the day.
  • Cautionary indicators on the job market
  • The most important thing about rate cuts is the process of easing
  • There will be a lot of rate cuts.
  • Inflation is coming in close to target.
  • Case or cutting rates is clear. Nothing to do with politics.