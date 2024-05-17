Michelle Bowman

Fed Gov. Bowman is speaking and says:

Monitoring data to assess policy is sufficiently restrictive.

Baseline Outlook that inflation will decline further with policy rate steady but sees risks.

Remain cautious in rate change decisions, willing to hike if inflation progress stalls or reverses.

Inflation to remain elevated for some time.

We have not yet seen further progress on inflation this year.

Inflation's decline in latter half of last year was temporary.

US economic activity may have moderated but consumer services spending strong, business investment strengthened.

Progress on labor market rebalancing has slowed.

Focusing on issues like climate change could distract bank management and supervisors.

Fed Gov. Bowman is a permanent voting member on the Federal Reserve Board. Her comments are more hawkish.

US yields are trading at at session highs:

2-year yield 4.818%, +2.7 basis points

5-year yield 4.436%, +3.7 basis points

10 year yield 4.414%, +3.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.552%, +3.5 basis points

both the S&P and NASDAQ index are now in negative territory. The S&P is down -5.0 points or -0.11%. The NASDAQ index is down -21 points or -0.13%