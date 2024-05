Fed Jefferson and Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester are both scheduled to speak, and both did not speak on the economy/policy in the prepared text.

Of note is that Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester is retiring in June. As result, her comments (if she expresses them) are likely to be dismissed by the markets.

In premarket trading, the Dow Industrial Average average is up 121 points. The NASDAQ is up 62 points or 0.35%, and the S&P index is trading up 16.5 points or 0.28%.