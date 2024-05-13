Fed's Jefferson

Fed Gov. Jefferson answering questions at his event this morning says:

Economy has made a lot of progress, inflation has retreated.

Labor market has been very resilient.

I view the economy as in a solid position.

The decline in inflation has attenuated

Inflation is a source of concern.

Is focused even more so on inflation given broader strength.

It is appropriate that we maintain a policy rate in restrictive territory.

Important to look for more evidence inflation is abating.

It is appropriate to keep the policy rate restrictive until clear inflation adding.

Jefferson's comments mentioned inflation on six separate headlines (out of 9). Clearly he's concerned about inflation. Jefferson is a permanent voting member on the Federal Reserve as a result of being a governor.

I had of the US stock open, the NASDAQ futures are up 73 points. The S&P index is up 15.5 points or 0.30%.