Fed's Jefferson

Fed Gov. Jefferson is scheduled to speak at the top of the hour, but the topic is not policy focused. More specifically he is speaking on "Exploring careers in economics".

Perhaps there will be a question-and-answer where he might weigh in on the most recent policy meeting and his expectations.

Up ahead, Feds Collins is expected to speak at 11:45 AM ET. She is speaking at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to teachers and students there. Once again it may be more informative for the audience and their career, rather than policy focused.

At 1:30 PM ET, Fed Gov. Lisa Cook speaks on financial stability before the Brookings Institute.