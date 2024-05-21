Fed's Waller

Fed's Waller Comments:

Credit card and auto loan delinquency rates suggest some consumers are under stress.

Will be closely watching how private domestic final purchases fare in the second quarter.

Wage growth is still a bit higher than desired, but not excessively high.

Data on spending and the labor market suggest monetary policy is appropriately set to put downward pressure on inflation.

The economy seems to be evolving closer to what the Fed expected.

Data suggests inflation isn't accelerating.

April inflation data suggests progress toward the 2% target has likely resumed, but progress was modest.

Further increases in the policy rate are probably unnecessary.

An exception would be a significant weakening in the labor market.

Needs to see several more months of good inflation data before being comfortable supporting an easing in policy.

The title of the speech is:

Little by Little, Progress Seems to be Resuming

Although Fed Gov. Waller wants to see more data, his comments are being characterized less hawkish than what is normal for him.

See the full text HERE>