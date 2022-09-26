Via a research piece from Bank of Montreal, this in brief:

The risk of a North American recession over the next year has now climbed above 50%.

a moderate downturn in the first half of 2023 in both the U.S. and Canadian economies

Forecasts for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC):

we are now expecting a 75 bp hike in November

50 bps in December

and 25 bps at the first meeting in 2023

taking the funds rate to a peak of 4.50%-to-4.75% early next year, a net addition of 25 bps at each one of those three meetings. And then we expect that rate to hold through 2023.

---

More of this to come then?