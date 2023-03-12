The FDIC and Federal Reserve is mulling a fund that would allow regulators to backstop more deposits at banks that run into trouble, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report says regulators discussed what would be a new special vehicle in conversations with bank executives, citing people familiar.

" The hope is that setting up such a vehicle would reassure depositors and help contain any panic, said the people.," according to the report.

This sounds like an interesting option because it lets Silicon Valley Bank go while trying to step the contagion, though the details here are far from certain.