Fed Insider Timiraos: Fed members suggest June rate rise will be a close call
Timiraos sources comments from Logan and Jefferson
Fed insider/watcher from the WSJ Nick Timiraos is out with an article outlining comments from Fed to Logan from this morning where she said "We aren't there yet"
Timiraos says:
officials suggest that the decision to raise interest rates at the next month's meeting is a close call, with another policymaker hinting at supporting another increase. Federal Reserve
Read this Term Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, a key centrist on 's policy-setting committee, indicates that barring further economic weakness, she might support a quarter percentage point increase in the benchmark federal-funds rate at the June 13-14 meeting. the Fed
Read this Term Fed governor Philip Jefferson outlines arguments that could justify either holding rates steady or raising them again in June. Jefferson acknowledges high inflation and insufficient progress in reducing it, but also notes that economic activity is slowing due to the Fed's rate rises, and he anticipates further cooling this year. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
