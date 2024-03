This from the Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos. He's being a big tongue-in-cheek but even so he makes an excellent point about overshoot in the market:

Timiraos is being generous to the market, there were plenty of analysts calling for 7 rate cuts in 2024.

ps. His article is here (gated)

As an aside we're getting the same sort of response (in the opposite direction) re the Bank of Japan now:

July BOJ rate hike? Not. Gonna. Happen.