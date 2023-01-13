The CPI data from the US on Thursday is here ICYMI:
Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial says this is not the focus:
- “They are almost done raising rates. Higher for longer is what people should be focused on.”
- the CPI "was exactly in line. They ran up the S&P 500 by 50 points yesterday with everyone hoping for a weak number. It was as expected. It doesn’t change anything"
- BoA have an opposite take, says the market is not focused on the Fed rates staying "higher for longer" because:
“It is very simple: The market has a very different view on inflation . It thinks inflation is going to fall much faster than the Fed does”