The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City will convene its annual Economic Policy Symposium, from August 24 to 26 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The theme is "Structural Shifts in the Global Economy"

will explore several significant, and potentially long-lasting, developments affecting the global economy. While the immediate disruption of the pandemic is fading, there likely will be long-lasting aftereffects for how economies are structured, both domestically and globally, as trade networks shift, and global financial flows react. Similarly, the policy response to the pandemic and its aftermath could have persistent effects as economies adjust to rapid shifts in the stance of monetary policy and a substantial increase in sovereign debt. Papers will share how these developments are likely to affect the context for growth and monetary policy in the coming decade.

The headliner is Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaking at 10.05 AM US Eastern time on Friday, 25 August 2023.

I'll get the link posted ASAP once the Fed publish it.