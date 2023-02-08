At the top of the hour, the U.S. Treasury will auction off $40 billion of 10 year bonds. Feds Kashkari will also be speaking for the second time this week. Recall on Tuesday he said:

Not changing my forecast for rates for now

Still sees rate path moving towards around 5.40%

Wishes to see more evidence that underlying inflation was trending down more

Services side of the economy is still very robust

Hard to imagine strong jobs growth can occur with wage growth moderating

We haven't done enough to bring the labour market into balance

Kashkari is more hawkish as far as a terminal rate versus most Fed officials who were still in the 5% – 5.25% with an eye on potentially going higher. Kashkari is firm at 5.4% or about 25 basis points higher than the consensus