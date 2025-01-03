Fed Kugler

Fed's Kugler is on CNBC and says:

  • US economy ended 2024 in a good place
  • The economy is resilient
  • Process of disinflation has kept going.
  • Labor market remains resilient
  • The labor market has been cooling gradually.
  • Real wages are still up even with labor market cooling.
  • The key is that job market has cooled gradually.
  • Current unemployment rate remains historically low.
  • The job market appears in a stable situation
  • The unemployment rate is not increasing rapidly.
  • Productivity is one of the supply shocks that helps having a healthy economy with disinflation.
  • Is optimistic about productivity.
  • Will not comment on policies of incoming administration.
  • Immigration has been helpful in balancing the US labor market.
  • Uncertain what will happen with immigration trends.
  • Uncertain what tariffs will do to the economy and monetary policy.
  • It may depend on the permanence of the tariffs.
  • Fed is dealing with a wide set of economic scenarios.
  • We are dealing with a bump in inflation.
  • Watching to see if inflation pressures will remain sticky
  • Data will drive what Fed does with policy.
  • There is a view Fed can take time on future rate cuts