The report says:

SCOOP: @federalreserve is likely to tighten another 25 bps despite sentiment Powell will hold amid SBV implosion/lower inflation, bank CEOs tell @FoxBusiness. Reason: 6% CPI is still too high & holding rates would be an indication of serious systemic flaws in the banking system

The market is 65% priced for 25 bps with the remainder on no change. Those numbers are swinging along with regional bank shares.

Note that this cites 'bank CEOs' so it's not exactly a leak, though I assume a leak is coming at some point, likely to Timiraos.