Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic (moderator), Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins participate in "Central Banking in the Post-Pandemic Financial System".

Mester says to expect above trend growth for the year

Keeping rates restrictive is not that big a risk right now given the strength of the jobs market

Policy is well positioned, need to monitor the incoming data

Collins says elevated uncertainty continues to be a feature of the economy, can't overreact to any data point