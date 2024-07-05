- Further progress seen on inflation this year but still need 'greater confidence' before moving to cut rates
- Housing-related inflation to gradually decline
- Still significant disparities in the jobs market
- Financial system sound and resilient
- Valuations high relative to fundamentals in major asset classes
- Full report
- "Inflation eased notably last year and has shown modest further progress so far this year".
- "The labor market continued to rebalance over the first half of this year, and it remained strong".
- "Real GDP growth is reported to have moderated in the first quarter after having increased at a robust pace in the second half of last year".
- "Measures of longer-term inflation expectations are within the range of values seen in the decade before the pandemic and continue to be broadly consistent with the FOMC’s longer-run objective of 2 percent".
- "Personal consumption expenditures price inflation slowed notably last year and has shown modest further progress this year, it remains above the FOMC’s longer-run objective of 2 percent"
The Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Report is a semiannual report submitted to Congress. It's an overview of the nation's economic and financial conditions, as well as the Federal Reserve's monetary policy actions and plans but it's rarely a market mover.