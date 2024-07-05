Federal Reserve archigram
  • Further progress seen on inflation this year but still need 'greater confidence' before moving to cut rates
  • Housing-related inflation to gradually decline
  • Still significant disparities in the jobs market
  • Financial system sound and resilient
  • Valuations high relative to fundamentals in major asset classes
  • Full report
  • "Inflation eased notably last year and has shown modest further progress so far this year"​​.
  • "The labor market continued to rebalance over the first half of this year, and it remained strong"​​.
  • "Real GDP growth is reported to have moderated in the first quarter after having increased at a robust pace in the second half of last year"​​.
  • "Measures of longer-term inflation expectations are within the range of values seen in the decade before the pandemic and continue to be broadly consistent with the FOMC’s longer-run objective of 2 percent"​​.
  • "Personal consumption expenditures price inflation slowed notably last year and has shown modest further progress this year, it remains above the FOMC’s longer-run objective of 2 percent"

The Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Report is a semiannual report submitted to Congress. It's an overview of the nation's economic and financial conditions, as well as the Federal Reserve's monetary policy actions and plans but it's rarely a market mover.