1230 GMT:
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will participate in a discussion on monetary policy, the U.S. and Puerto Rico economic outlooks and economic trends at an event hosted by the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus.
1500 GMT
- Williams will participate in a roundtable discussion with Aerospace Industry representatives. An event organized by the University of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla.
As head of the NY Fed Williams has a permanent vote on the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).