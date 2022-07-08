1230 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will participate in a discussion on monetary policy, the U.S. and Puerto Rico economic outlooks and economic trends at an event hosted by the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus.

1500 GMT

Williams will participate in a roundtable discussion with Aerospace Industry representatives. An event organized by the University of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla.

As head of the NY Fed Williams has a permanent vote on the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).