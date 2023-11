Both Atlanta Fed's Bostic and Richmond Fed's Barkin are participating in a fireside chat. Some comments:

Fed's Bostic (2024 voter) suggests the current policy stance is likely sufficiently restrictive.

Fed's Barkin (2024 voter) highlights a wide range of possible economic outcomes.

Anecdotal evidence contradicts the latest GDP report.

There's a belief that an economic slowdown is necessary to address inflation.

Barkin: Not seeing full effect of rate hikes