48 of 95 economists see Fed waiting until at least the end of March before cutting

90% of economists see Fed holding in Sept

80% expect no further hikes this year

Full details

Here is the 2024 FOMC meeting schedule:

Jan. 30-31;

Mar. 19-20;

Apr. 30 – May 1;

Jun. 11-12;

Jul. 30-31;

Sept. 17-18;

Nov. 6-7;

Dec. 17-18

The big question next year will be: When will they cut?