US stocks are dipping a bit with the Dow industrial average now down around 30 points and the NASDAQ index down -11 points. The S&P is just moving into negative territory and is currently down -2.11 points.

Gold is moving higher and is currently up $16 at $1973.70

US yields are moving lower with the 2 year now down 2.4 basis points.

Powell's comment that policy rates may not have to rise as far as otherwise due to tightening bank credit conditions seems to be the catalyst. To me it seems a logical conclusion but not necessarily a certainty regarding policy action. Nevertheless the market is interpreting it as more dovish.

The USDJPY has moved sharply to the downside falling to a new intraday low of 137.49. The 100-hour moving average and 200-day moving average comes in near 137.18.

The EURUSD moved back above the 100-day moving average at 1.0807.

Relationship between labor market slack and inflation is not different from before the pandemic

Labor market slack does not figure into early inflation, but does think labor slack will be a factor in inflation going forward

Inflation and nonhousing services particularly susceptible to labor outcomes

Natural rate of employment probably rose sharply during the pandemic

Summary of economic projections from the Fed is very useful although it is not a forecast

Until recently clear further farming was warranted, now Fd has come a long way, with uncertainty about lagged effects of policy

guidance today is limited to assessing conditions that might warrant further farming

assessment will be an ongoing one

Markets are pricing in a different rate path than the Fed

That seems to reflect a different forecast of inflation coming down more quickly

So far data seem to support the committees of you that it will take time to lower inflation

Market prices also include compensation for risk

Surveys of market participants are closer to our own forecasts

We can afford to look at data now

The markets are now dealing with Powell and comments from the debt talks. The Debt talks seem to be taking more control with stocks moving lower. At 11:43:

Dow is down -150 points

S&P is down -14 points

Nasdaq is down -47.8 points

More from Powell:

Have not made any decisions about whether rates are sufficiently restrictive

Object is to reach a stance of policy that is sufficiently restrictive, have not made any decisions about how much more firming may be appropriate

Risks of doing too much vs too little is becoming more balanced

The event ends at 11:47 AM ET.