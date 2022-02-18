The Fed is out with new stricter rules for stock and derivative trading by officials at the Fed.

The Fed now prohibits:

Individual stock trading

Bond trading

Mortgage-backed securities

Derivatives

Crypto currencies

Foreign currencies

Short selling, margin, commodities and

Sector funds

They debated whether to prohibit the buying and selling of goods on Facebook marketplace, on eBay and at garage sales, but tabled that idea. Just kidding.

The new restrictions are certainly restrictive.

What about congressional and senate members?