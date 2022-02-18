The Fed is out with new stricter rules for stock and derivative trading by officials at the Fed.
The Fed now prohibits:
- Individual stock trading
- Bond trading
- Mortgage-backed securities
- Derivatives
- Crypto currencies
- Foreign currencies
- Short selling, margin, commodities and
- Sector funds
They debated whether to prohibit the buying and selling of goods on Facebook marketplace, on eBay and at garage sales, but tabled that idea. Just kidding.
The new restrictions are certainly restrictive.
What about congressional and senate members?