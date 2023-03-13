The Fed's emergency banking program will take Treasuries and agencies off the books of banks for a year and lend against them at par (even though they're worth less). What's not clear yet is what that lending rate will be.

In any case, people naturally want to know who is tapping the emergency program in order to sense weakness. The Fed has the power to keep it confidential and is doing so for a year, which is when the loans are due to be repaid.

That's annoying on the transparency front but it's perfectly reasonable because disclosing it would only add to bank runs.