As a reminder, below are some of the comments from Fed;s Schmid on January 9

Interest rate policy may be 'near' where it needs to be for the longer run

Fed is 'pretty close' to meeting both its mandates

Inflation moving towards target, growth showing momentum

Jobs market weaker but still healthy

Optimistic over growth and hiring prospects

Optimistic inflation pressures will continue to ease

Splits the difference between the hawks and the doves.