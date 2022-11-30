Coming up from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, 30 November 2022:

1350 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in "The Future of Small Banks" discussion before "The Future of Minority Depository Institutions: MDI ConnectTech" event

1735 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks on "The Outlook for Monetary Policy and Observations on the Evolving Economy" before hybrid event of the Detroit Economic Club

1830 GMT Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks on the economic outlook and the labor market before a hybrid Brookings Institution event

1900 GMT Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic conditions

---

Cook's will be of interest but Powell is the focus.