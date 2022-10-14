Esther George looks to be the most pertinent for the economy and policy, she is up first at 1400gmt:
- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George
- speaks on the economic outlook
- before virtual S&P Global Finance Chat Series
Later:
1430 GMT, Cook may have something to say also:
- Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook participates in fireside chat on the U.S. economy before the National Bankers Association 95th Anniversary Conference: "Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future: MDIs and the Road to Wealth Creation,"
1615 GMT:
- Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller participates in a panel on "Central Bank Digital Currency"
George, Williams and Chair Powel