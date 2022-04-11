9:30 am US ET (1330 GMT)

  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic
  • Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman
  • Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller

are all participating in a Federal Reserve event on COVID-19 recovery.

12pm US ET (1600 GMT)

  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams moderates a discussion organized by the Economic Club of New York

12:45 pm US ET (1645 GMT)

  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in "A Conversation on the Economy and Monetary Policy"

More of this incoming:

fed parrot