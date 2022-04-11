9:30 am US ET (1330 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic
- Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman
- Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller
are all participating in a Federal Reserve event on COVID-19 recovery.
12pm US ET (1600 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams moderates a discussion organized by the Economic Club of New York
12:45 pm US ET (1645 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans participates in "A Conversation on the Economy and Monetary Policy"
